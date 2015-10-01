ALTON - Thursday night, the streets of downtown Alton were illuminated with the flashing red and blue lights of Alton Police Department vehicles. Behind them, a sea of over three hundred walkers wearing purple t-shirts made their trek to the Liberty Bank Riverfront Amphitheater to raise awareness for domestic violence.

The Second Annual Domestic Violence Awareness Walk was presented by the Alton Police Department, Alton Memorial Hospital and the 3rd Judicial Circuit Family Violence Prevention Council. The walk, organized by Shelly Simmons, wife of Police Chief Jason Simmons, and a group of five friends decided to do something to bring awareness to this important cause.

“We do this so people can be aware how much domestic violence happens in this town, and we need them to be able to not be afraid to speak out come forward if it happens to them,” Shelly Simmons said.

The event fell on the first day of October, the first day of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The night began at 6:30 p.m. at the St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church on State St. with a group blessing and service by the Monsignor Kenneth Steffen.

“We must stand with all those who are victimized,” Monsignor Steffen said, “We all have a responsibility to uphold their dignity and be voices for the voiceless.”

After the service, the group of over 300 participants made the walk with police escorts down State St. to the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater. As the group arrived, a local musician entertained the walkers and volunteers cheered at their return. Testimonials were given by local domestic violence survivors whose resilience made it possible for them to be here today.

All of the proceeds from the walk will be donated to the Oasis Women’s Center, a local organization that provides emergency shelter and services for battered women and their children.

