EDWARDSVILLE - There is a stone now permanently placed in front of memorial tree for Heather N. Bradshaw, an Edwardsville tennis coach/speech pathologist, who died in a tragic car accident in 2005.

The stone was unveiled Friday prior to the start of the annual Heather Bradshaw Invitational Tournament, with several dignitaries in attendance.

“We planted a memorial tree 10 years ago and it is thriving here,” Edwardsville tennis coach Dave Lipe said. “It is a joy and challenge to organize the tournament, which is also a living memorial for Heather each year. The tournament keeps her name alive in our tennis community and has become a prominent tournament for girls’ high school tennis in the region.

“I know her family finds some small solace with the tournament each year, but that doesn’t replace Heather. Our tennis community and everyone who knew Heather misses her.”

Lipe praised Boyd Bradshaw, then Heather’s husband, for finding the stone and having it engraved with her name and date of birth and death.

Article continues after sponsor message

Edwardsville Superintendent Lynda Andre praised Bradshaw’s family for installing such a beautiful stone to remember Heather, the valued district educator/coach.

Heather’s mom attends the event each year and said it means a lot to the family the stone will be placed forever in front of the tree planted 10 years ago.

Boyd Bradshaw said he hoped the stone marked with her name would forever keep her memory alive at the Edwardsville High School tennis courts.

“Dave Lipe has been a great supporter of keeping the vision of Heather alive with the tournament each year,” Boyd said.

Boyd Bradshaw expressed appreciation to all who attended the stone dedication.

More like this:

Related Video: