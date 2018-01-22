WOOD RIVER - Another vehicle theft in Wood River results in two-state police chase.

Wood River Police Deputy Chief Dan Bunt said a 2006 Chevrolet Avalanche was stolen from the parking lot of Beasley's Market, located on Wood River Avenue, early Monday morning. Bunt said a man left the vehicle running while he went into the store, and said the vehicle was gone "within 30 seconds" of him entering the store.

After the suspect escaped, police found it near the corner of Lorena and Ferguson in Wood River. After following it for a while and realizing it was stolen, police attempted to stop, and the vehicle fled.

Bunt said the resulting chase took officers through several areas, eventually going as far as Highway 270 in Missouri. Bunt said the suspect was lost somewhere near the Florissant-Ferguson area.

It is not known at this time if the crime is related to two other recent vehicle thefts allegedly perpetrated by Kane, Illinois resident Aaron Kelley, who is still wanted by police for two other vehicle thefts in the Wood River area.

Surveillance footage is being recovered to attain a suspect description. Bunt said nothing is known at this time of the suspect in this incident, so he could not comment regarding Kelley's potential involvement.

"We can't stress enough to people that, for the short time going in there, turn off your vehicle," Bunt said. "There could be someone watching and waiting - maybe even from another vehicle. Just because you don't see someone, doesn't mean someone isn't waiting for you to leave your vehicle."

