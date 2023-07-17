JERSEYVILLE - Possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of burglary equipment, and possession of methamphetamine are just a few of the criminal charges filed by Jersey County authorities over the past week, according to recent court filings.

Heath E. Blaine, 51, of Jerseyville, was charged with unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle on July 7. Court records state Blaine “knowingly exerted unauthorized control” over a “2005 BMW motorcycle,” with the intent to permanently deprive its owner of their property.

Blaine was charged with a Class 2 felony and his bail was set at $25,000.

Danny J. Harbison, 38, of Columbia, Mo., was charged with possession of burglary tools, obstructing identification, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Court records indicate each of these offenses were committed on July 8.

Harbison “possessed a long flathead screwdriver and a pair of channel locks, suitable for breaking into a building,” according to court filings. He also “knowingly furnished a false name, Bryan M. Harbison,” to the police officer who had detained him. Harbison was additionally charged for possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine and a glass pipe.

In total, Harbison was charged with four counts - one Class 3 felony for meth possession, one Class 4 felony for possession of burglary tools, and two Class A misdemeanors for obstructing identification and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bail was set at $25,000.

Ted E. Hanner, 48, of Bunker Hill, was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine and driving on a revoked license. Specifically, he was charged with possessing less than five grams of methamphetamine and driving on State Highway 16 at a time when his drivers license was revoked for driving under the influence.

Hanner had four prior convictions for driving on a revoked license in Macoupin County on August 8, 2006, October 1, 2009, July 15, 2013, and January 8, 2014. In this case, Hanner was charged with one Class 3 felony and one Class 4 felony for the meth possession and license violations respectively. Bail was set at $15,000.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

