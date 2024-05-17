EDWARDSVILLE - Three individuals have been charged in separate theft cases across Madison County in which they allegedly used stolen credit or debit cards - or in one case, stolen bank account details.

Hakee L. Mitchell, 50, of St. Louis, was charged with unlawful use of a credit or debit card. On Feb. 27, 2024, Mitchell allegedly used a MasterCard credit or debit card belonging to another individual to purchase a television worth under $300 without the cardholder’s consent.

Mitchell faces a Class 4 felony in the case presented by the Glen Carbon Police Department. Court documents indicate he was granted pretrial release.

Cameron B. Crossen, 20, of Highland, was charged with theft and use of account number or code with intent to defraud. From Jan. 1 to April 1, 2024, Crossen allegedly used the victim’s FCB debit account information to transfer more than $500 over the course of three months into a CashApp account controlled by Crossen.

The Highland Police Department presented the case against Crossen, who faces two Class 3 felonies and was reportedly released from custody.

Kellie A. Porter, 46, of Montgomery, Ala., was charged with retail theft under $300 and possession of another’s credit or debit card. On Jan. 28, 2024, Porter allegedly received a debit card with knowledge it had been received without the cardholder’s consent; she was additionally charged with stealing less than $300 worth of food and clothing items from the Collinsville Walmart.

Porter faces a Class 4 felony for possession of another’s credit or debit card and Class A misdemeanor for retail theft under $300. The Collinsville Police Department presented her case, and court documents indicate she was granted pretrial release.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

