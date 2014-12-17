Stockings Delivered to Meals On Wheels Clients Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Over 550 stockings were donated to Senior Services Plus as collaboration by the St. Louis Boeing Company, which were filled with items donated by Boeing employees. Pictured above is Alton resident Mr. Edward Edler, who is receiving his stocking from Senior Services Plus' Meals On Wheels driver Tom Jenkins. Article continues after sponsor message Print Version Submit a News Tip