On Wednesday, September 25, Jerseyville Parks & Recreation Department (JPRD) stocked Wock Family Lake with 120 Largemouth Bass five to eight inches in size, 80 Hybrid Sunfish three to five inches in size, 150 Bluegill three to five inches in size, and 200 Channel Catfish six to eight inches in size. Pictured from left to right are Commissioner of Public Properties, Glen Ketchum, and Superintendent of Public Property, Jack Metcalfe, assisting in the stocking. Wock Family Lake will close for the fishing season on Thursday, October 31, 2013 and reopen on Tuesday, April 1, 2014. For rules and more information about the lake, please contact the department at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.