WOOD RIVER - Stockings 4 Seniors has been a big help to Madison County elderly residents during the Christmas season over the years and this year is no different than the past.

Stacey Noble Loveland and Laura Robinson said once again the seniors' campaign has been blessed by the generosity of so many wonderful people.

"Stockings 4 Seniors was able to provide many gift cards to Lovejoy United Presbyterian Church in Wood River, Our Lady Queen of Peace in Bethalto, and Cornerstone Church in Bethalto, all of which have wonderful programs helping seniors," the two women, who founded the organization, said.

"We wish everyone a Merry Christmas."

