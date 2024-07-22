EDWARDSVILLE - St. Louis Community College (STLCC) and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE) have established an articulation agreement to create a seamless transfer pathway for students pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN). This collaboration aims to enhance educational opportunities for nursing students in the region.

The agreement streamlines the transfer process for students who have earned an Associate of Applied Science (AAS) degree in Registered Nursing (RN) at STLCC, allowing them to transition smoothly to the BSN program at SIUE.

By combining the strengths of both institutions, this integrated approach ensures a comprehensive educational experience, producing well-qualified nursing professionals.

SIUE Chancellor James T. Minor, PhD, recognized the agreement as an educational benefit for this particular region: “This partnership between our two nursing programs offers nursing students even more time towards experiential learning in the St. Louis Metro Area, where some of the top medical facilities in the country are located. We consider SIUE to be a proud partner and strong contributor to the healthcare industry.”

STLCC Chancellor Jeff Pittman, PhD, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership: “We are proud to collaborate with SIUE on this nursing pathway. Our RNs will benefit from a seamless transition to earning their BSN and advancing their careers. I am passionate about improving the transfer process - saving time, reducing student debt, and helping our nursing students stay on the path to their career goals.”

The RN to BSN pathway at SIUE offers local opportunities for STLCC-trained nurses to continue their education. As the demand for bachelor-degreed nurses grows in our regional healthcare systems, this pathway will benefit both students and the community.

STLCC Dean of Nursing Jordan Cooper, MSN RN, FNP-BC, highlighted the program's excellence in preparing RNs to further their education. "Our AAS in Nursing program enriches students' educational journey and prepares them for the diverse challenges of the healthcare industry, as evidenced by our outstanding National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX) pass rate that consistently meets (or exceeds) Missouri and national averages."

SIUE Dean of Nursing Judy Liesveld, PhD, PPCNP-BC, CNE, FAAN, anticipates an ease of transition due to STLCC student preparedness. “SIUE School of Nursing is thrilled to partner with STLCC's nursing program. The nursing students graduating from STLCC receive an outstanding education. They are well-prepared to enter our exceptional RN-BS program, providing pathways to further career opportunities and advanced practice nursing roles.”

STLCC and SIUE remain committed to supporting students throughout their academic journey, offering resources, guidance, and a strong educational foundation. This partnership represents a significant milestone in advancing nursing education in the area.

For more information, visit the STLCC Nursing AAS webpage or the SIUE School of Nursing webpage.

