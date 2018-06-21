EDWARDSVILLE - The St. Louis Business Journal has recognized Southern Illinois University Edwardsville alumna Cynthia Chapple among its coveted 30 Under 30 Class of 2018. The annual list features the region’s next generation of high-level decision makers and societal influencers.

Chapple, a Chicago native, is a research and development chemist at ELANTAS PDG in St. Louis, who focuses on the development of new coating technologies for the electronics and electrical markets. She earned a master’s in chemistry from the SIUE Graduate School in 2015.

“I am deeply appreciative to be recognized and named among some of the finest people in the St. Louis region,” Chapple said. “This recognition is a reminder to keep learning, leading and being authentic, as well as to continue to approach everything I do with passion. I believe my passionate approach and thoughtfulness is what has earned this honor, as much as my professional work.”

According to Chapple, SIUE’s close-knit academic program and attractive research options allowed her to explore her interests in chemistry while obtaining an advanced degree.

“My most impactful experience at SIUE was the opportunity to conduct research under the direction of Dr. Nahid Shabestary,” Chapple recalled. “Also, being selected and funded by the SIUE Graduate School to participate in a science advocacy policy workshop in Washington, D.C.”

She emphasizes the benefits of being challenged in a profession. “When you’re not challenged,” she says, “you may have outgrown your position.”

“The most challenging part of my job is the ideation piece where I spend hours reading literature to solve a problem,” Chapple explained. “But the most rewarding part, by way of my career and networks, is to lead and influence the lives of people in both the business world and my community.”

Chapple has been an active volunteer with the Boys & Girls Club of America, Urban League Young Professionals of Metropolitan St. Louis and the Hawthorn Leadership School of Girls.

Of her hopes and plans for the future she says, “I would love to have successful commercialization of another product I developed or co-developed. I also plan to be on the path toward obtaining an MBA and transition to a business role. Most importantly, I intend to have an operational STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) summer program for minority girls.”

The St. Louis Business Journal will feature its 30 Under 30 Class of 2018 honorees in its Friday, July 6 print edition. An awards reception will be held on Thursday, July 12 at The Caramel Room in St. Louis.

