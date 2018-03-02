STL Baseball Weekly-March 2018 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Missed a particular edition of St. Louis Baseball Weekly from March 2018? Or maybe you just want to listen again to an interview or discussion? From continued Spring Training coverage to our season preview, it’s all featured below… Article continues after sponsor message March 30, 2018…Joining us in-studio for our preview of the 2018 season is Stan McNeal from Cardinals Magazine. How will the signing of Greg Holland affect the bullpen? What kind of difference will Marcell Ozuna make on the lineup?? And we didn’t forget the new and returning faces to the coaching staff–all those topics and more are covered in a jam-packed sixty minutes. Print Version Submit a News Tip