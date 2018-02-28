STL Baseball Weekly-February 2018 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Missed any of the St. Louis Baseball Weekly editions from February 2018? They are all here for your convenience to listen to for the first time or again and again… Article continues after sponsor message February 23, 2018…Another remote broadcast from Spring Training as St. Louis Cardinals rookie Jack Flaherty kicks things off before we hear from Hall of Famer Ozzie Smith, who’s in camp as a guest instructor. Paul DeJong follows to talk about the impact Ozzie has made on his game and we close things out with new pitching coach Mike Maddux and Carlos Martinez, who’s ready to take his pitching to a higher level in 2018. Print Version Submit a News Tip