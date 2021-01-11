GODFREY - A recent Village of Godfrey Stimulus Voucher check delivery was just what Bakers & Hale needed to push through the holidays and the beginning of 2021.

Kelsi Baker-Walden, one of the Bakers & Hale owners, said "Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick, The Godfrey Village Board, and John Hentrich, the owner of Riverbender.com, thought “out of the box” with the voucher program. It has had big results for not only her business but the others who participated and also for residents."

Baker’s & Hale has a unique approach with their business in Godfrey.

Bakers & Hale has a vegetable garden outside and it constantly uses fresh farm-to-table products in its menu. Kelsi describes the restaurant's food as American cuisine with a comfort food flair.

“I like to eat clean and most everything we are putting together is from scratch,” Kelsi said. “We aren’t buying too many things that are frozen or stand up in a freezer. We definitely try to serve on the healthy side of foods. Our French fries are even specially cut and not coated with anything.”

Bakers and Hale uses herbs, vegetables, and fruits from its garden just outside the restaurant. The restaurant makes its own pasta sauces, dressings, and creates pickles from cucumbers grown in the garden.

Through COVID-19, Kelsi said her staff has been “amazing,” and the staff she has are all very understanding of the COVID predicament and have been working hard.

The Godfrey Stimulus Voucher Program has enabled shoppers the ability to purchase half-price vouchers to many restaurants and retail stores and the dollars go directly back into businesses. Funding for the program was made possible through allocations from the Godfrey Business District, established in 2011. Within the business district, retailers collected an additional 1 percent sales tax. The additional sales tax is used to fund economic development initiatives within the business district.

