ALTON POST 126 3, VALMEYER POST 901 0: Adam Stilts threw a three-hit shutout as Alton American Legion Post 126’s baseballers scored a 3-0 win over Valmeyer Post 901 Friday evening at Alton High’s Redbird Field to go to 17-12 overall on the summer.

Stilts went the distance and struck out eight in getting the win; Alton itself had three hits on the evening, one of them a double from Elijah Dannenbrink; Stilts and Zaide Wilson had the other two Alton hits. Dannenbrink, Gage Booten and Ben Mossman had runs scored for Post 126; all three Alton runs came in the bottom of the fifth.

Post 126 meets up with Lincoln and Harrisburg this weekend at Redbird Field; Lincoln will visit Saturday and Harrisburg Sunday, with both games starting at 3 p.m.. Edwardsville Post 199 will take on both teams prior to their games against Alton, with those games beginning at noon.

