ALTON 6, CARBONDALE 1: Adam Stilts went six innings for Alton Thursday, giving up four hits and striking out six as Alton defeated Carbondale 6-1 in the Prep Baseball Report-Illinois Kickoff Classic showcase at GCS Ballpark in Sauget Thursday. The Redbirds improved to 1-1 on the year while the Terriers opened at 0-1.

Charlie Erler went 2-for-4 with a double, RBI and two runs scored for the Redbirds, while Jackson Brooks and Bradon Droste both went 1-for-3 with a triple and RBI each; Riley Phillips was 1-for-2 with a RBI and two runs scored and Ben Mossman had a RBI.

Stilts got the win for AHS; Cole Akal pitched an inning and gave up an earned run on three hits while fanning one. Alton next meets Tinley Park at 7 tonight at Tom Pile Field in Edwardsville before heading to Jersey for a 4:30 p.m. Monday game against the Panthers.

