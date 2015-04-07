Our Lady Queen of Peace students participate in The Power of the Giraffe Project Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Sticking their necks out Megan Morin, a student at Our Lady Queen of Peace School in Bethalto, presents Deanna Johnson, 62, of Jerseyville with a gift basket April 6 inside the Alton Memorial Hospital Outpatient Cancer and Infusion

Center. The project is part of The Power of the Giraffe, founded by Dale Alcorn in honor of his wife, Carol, who has had various forms of cancer for 15 years. Giraffes are Carol*s favorite animal, and she usually got a stuffed giraffe after her many cancer treatments. The students got donations from the community and delivered approximately 30 baskets to the Infusion Center*s chemotherapy patients. For more information, visit www.thepowerofthegiraffe.org. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip