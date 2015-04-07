Sticking their necks out

Megan Morin, a student at Our Lady Queen of Peace School in Bethalto, presents Deanna Johnson, 62, of Jerseyville with a gift basket April 6 inside the Alton Memorial Hospital Outpatient Cancer and Infusion
Center. The project is part of The Power of the Giraffe, founded by Dale Alcorn in honor of his wife, Carol, who has had various forms of cancer for 15 years. Giraffes are Carol*s favorite animal, and she usually got a stuffed giraffe after her many cancer treatments. The students got donations from the community and delivered approximately 30 baskets to the Infusion Center*s chemotherapy patients. For more information, visit www.thepowerofthegiraffe.org.

