JERSEYVILLE - The Stevenson family recently purchased the Marty Cancila Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram Dealership at 1200 South State Street in Jerseyville.

There will continue to be Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram vehicles sold at the new Quality location in Jerseyville purchased by the Stevenson family.

The Stevenson business in Alton - Quality Buick GMC - has a body shop, so now Jersey residents will be able to utilize that nearby facility with ease. The Quality Buick GMC business in Alton is located at 1620 Homer Adams Parkway. The Alton Quality location has an expanded state-of-the-art painting system in its auto body shop.

David Stevenson, an owner, said he loves the people of Jersey County and that region. David owns the dealerships with his sons, Chad and Cody. For David, each day it is a pleasure to arrive at work because he is able spend the time and build the business with his two sons. David had the same relationship with his father, Steve, in prior years, so the auto business is definitely a family tradition for the Stevenson family.

“The people in Jerseyville and that area are so nice,” Stevenson said. “It is a slower pace. Cody Stevenson spends half of his time at the new store and advises the service department and Chad Stevenson is the new store in Jerseyville general manager. Both enjoy their time there.

“We had an Auto Network store there in Jerseyville behind the new dealership for three years strictly pre-owned vehicles,” he said. “That was right in the back yard of the other. We also moved our preowned to the new store and we are operating at one location. We kept the other location in Jerseyville so we can potentially expand as business allows. We hope to do a lot of service business in Jerseyville. We always had steady service sales in the Alton area.”

The Stevenson family has been in Alton since 1958. David's father, Steve, started it in 1958. He died in 2009.

The Stevensons are following proper protocol during COVID-19 and doing a lot of daily sanitation and safety procedures. The Stevenson family is keeping as many employed as they can during the pandemic. For the Stevensons, the employees are all like part of their family.

“We are learning how to handle the business during the COVID-19 Pandemic,” Stevenson said. “We have built our business on delivering quality service and stayed very competitive with pricing. Our honest and friendly service plan works every where. We value our employees and our customers.”

