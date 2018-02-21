Stevens elected 2018 Southern Illinois Chapter Chairman of the Illinois Credit Union League Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GRANITE CITY – Jay Stevens, GCS Credit Union Member Solutions Manager, has been elected to serve as the Southern Illinois Chapter Chairman of the Illinois Credit Union League (ICUL) for 2018-2019. Article continues after sponsor message By serving on the ICUL Southern Chapter Board, Stevens represents the collective interests and future of 15 counties of credit union members. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip