Stevens elected 2018 Southern Illinois Chapter Chairman of the Illinois Credit Union League
February 21, 2018 10:35 AM
GRANITE CITY – Jay Stevens, GCS Credit Union Member Solutions Manager, has been elected to serve as the Southern Illinois Chapter Chairman of the Illinois Credit Union League (ICUL) for 2018-2019.
By serving on the ICUL Southern Chapter Board, Stevens represents the collective interests and future of 15 counties of credit union members.
