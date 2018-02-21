Matthew Parrott of GCS Credit Union (Legislative Forum Rep.), Jay Stevens of GCS Credit Union (Chapter Chairman), Colin Neighbors of Catholic & Community Credit Union (Chapter Treasurer), Vicki Westerfield of Catholic & Community Credit Union (Vice Chairman), Erik Romero of GCS Credit Union (Chapter Auditor), and Helen Gardner of Scott Credit Union (Chapter Secretary)

GRANITE CITY – Jay Stevens, GCS Credit Union Member Solutions Manager, has been elected to serve as the Southern Illinois Chapter Chairman of the Illinois Credit Union League (ICUL) for 2018-2019.

By serving on the ICUL Southern Chapter Board, Stevens represents the collective interests and future of 15 counties of credit union members.

