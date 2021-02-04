ALTON - Steven Kimbrough, Sr., announced today he is a candidate for the Alton City Clerk position.

Steven, born and raised in the Alton community. He attended the Alton Public Schools district #11 and then furthered his education at Lewis and Clark Community College, obtaining an Associates in Science in Criminal Justice.

Steven has served the Alton and surrounding communities for over 30 years in various capacities. He currently serves as the Chairman of the Alton Democratic Precinct Committeemen, on the Coalition of Concerned Citizens Executive Board, Elder and Pulpit Chairman at Deliverance Temple Complex Church of God In Christ, and a former NAACP Executive Board member.

He is employed by the United States Postal Service serving as a Mail Carrier for the past 12 years. He was a former clerk for the Madison County Sheriff’s Department for 7 years, Officer of the Brooklyn Police Department, part-time Officer for the Venice Police Department, and former Security Guard for Argosy/Alton Belle Casino.

Over the years, Steven has continued to acquire education, skills and abilities that has advanced him professionally. He attended Grand Canyon University studying Public Safety and Emergency Management; and Barclay College, studying Computerized Office Assistant courses. And, during his law enforcement years, he worked with the St. Louis City Division of Corrections, in booking, transfers and release offices, and the filing and processing of prisoner’s paperwork.

Steven and his wife, Rochelle have been married for 36 years. They are the proud parents of 5 children and 6 grandchildren.

Goals and Objectives for the Alton City Clerk’s Office

To maintain the success of the Alton City Clerk’s office. To ensure all Alton city records are easily accessible by upkeeping and updating the electronic records management operating system and software.

To demonstrate leadership and managerial experience through a prepared budget for the City Clerk’s office and operating within the set budget.

To maintain a positive working relationship within city hall, by providing accurate records and data promptly and precisely, per request. Also, ensuring all legal notifications are distributed in a timely manner.

To continue and improve the positive communication from City Clerk’s office to citizens and other governmental offices, by attending and taking minutes from the city council meetings and assisting in the development of departmental policies.

To provide organizational skills reviewing the current local election process to ensure the accuracy of all procedures.

To provide quarterly enhancement trainings for the City Clerk’s employees to educate staff with upgrades within the department’s operational system.

To provide internship opportunities for high school and college students seeking a career in city government.

