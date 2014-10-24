(SAINT LOUIS – Oct. 20, 2014) – BJC HealthCare President & CEO Steven Lipstein is among those who have been elected to the Institute of Medicine (IOM) in 2014. Election to the IOM is considered among the highest honors in the fields of health and medicine and recognizes individuals who have demonstrated outstanding professional achievement and commitment to service. The IOM elected 70 members from health care organizations across the country and 10 foreign associates.

"It is with great enthusiasm that we welcome our esteemed colleagues to the Institute of Medicine," said IOM President Victor J. Dzau. "These leaders' tremendous achievements have contributed significantly to advancing health and medicine. The expertise and knowledge they bring to the IOM will encourage and enhance its success."

New members are elected by current active members through a selective process that recognizes individuals who have made major contributions to the advancement of the medical sciences, health care, and public health.

Lipstein has served as BJC HealthCare President and CEO since 1999. He is active in local, state and federal health policy issues, serving as vice chair of the Patient Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI) and a member of the St. Louis Regional Health Commission. Lipstein’s election to the IOM recognizes not only his personal contributions to improving health and health care delivery, but also the important national leadership role of BJC HealthCare.

“I am humbled by this recognition and look forward to serving with my fellow IOM colleagues to advance the Institute’s work, increasing our knowledge and understanding of how best to improve human health” said Lipstein. “The ability to learn from other leaders, help shape public policy and apply those learnings and policies to our region is a wonderful opportunity.”

The IOM is unique in its structure as both an honorific membership organization and an advisory organization. Established in 1970 by the National Academy of Sciences, IOM has become recognized as a national resource for independent, scientifically informed analysis and recommendations on health issues. With their election, members make a commitment to volunteer their service on IOM committees, boards, and other activities. Projects during the past year include studies on meeting the needs of those nearing the end of life, determining what is known about and how to reduce sport-related concussions in youth athletes, analyzing the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder in military and veteran populations, enhancing governance and accountability in graduate medical education, and examining long-term health effects of blast exposures.

BJC HealthCare is one of the largest nonprofit health care organizations in the United States, and is focused on delivering services to residents primarily in the greater St. Louis, southern Illinois and mid-Missouri regions. With 2013 net revenues of $4 billion, BJC serves the health care needs of urban, suburban and rural communities and includes 12 hospitals and multiple community health locations. Services include inpatient and outpatient care, primary care, community health and wellness, workplace health, home health, community mental health, rehabilitation, long-term care and hospice.

