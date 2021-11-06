ST. LOUIS – Thunderstruck: America’s AC/DC tribute takes the River City Casino & Hotel by storm on Saturday, January 22, 2022. Showtime is 8 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.) Tickets are $39.50, $34.50 and $29.50. Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 5 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com or at the River City Casino & Hotel box office. You must be 21 and older to attend.

Thunderstruck: America’s AC/DC tribute gives fans so much more than the sound of AC/DC, they truly capture the high voltage energy and experience. For fans, it's about a sense of familiarity with a contagious kind of power and electricity that few AC/DC tribute bands can provide! From Tyler Melen's ridiculously non-stop on-stage performance replicating the Angus Young of the '70s and 80's to Bobby Lee Stamper's versatile vocals mimicking both Bon Scott and Brian Johnson ranges, to the incredible rhythm section made up of Kevin Feller on rhythm guitar, Corey Baetz on drums, and Chris Jones on bass, Thunderstruck gives a complete and consistently authentic live show as true to the spirit of AC/DC that you can possibly get.

Thunderstruck: America's AC/DC tribute has performed tribute shows throughout the nation, with a consistent record of sold-out shows from coast-to-coast. Thunderstruck, officially established in 2015 (but existing in other variations for several years prior), has continued to grow its fan base by building and maintaining relationships with some of the nation's biggest promoters and venues, performing at major music festivals, in addition to live-stream performances for major brands such as Number Juan Tequila and Monsters of Rock. Thunderstruck is also the only AC/DC tribute band in the United States to have a major national brand partnership, which is with Number Juan Tequila, owned and operated by Alex Reymundo (Rednexican, Latin Kings of Comedy), and Ron White (Blue Collar Comedy, Horrible Bosses, Comedy Central Presents). For more information, visit www.thunderstruckus.com.

Located at 777 River City Casino Blvd, the River City Casino & Hotel is St. Louis’s premiere entertainment venue featuring the hottest names in music, comedy and more. Enhance your experience by dining at one of the many award-winning restaurants and staying in one of their luxurious hotel rooms for a truly unforgettable evening.

For more information, visit www.rivercity.com or www.stevelitmanpresents.com.

Must be 21. Exclusions apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1.888.BETSOFF.

