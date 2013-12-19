Local author Charlotte Stetson will be signing her new book, “Alton A Pictorial History Signature Edition 2013” December 21 and 23. She will be at Hayner Public Library at Alton Square on Saturday, December 21 from 1:00 to 3:00 pm. Stetson will also autograph books at CNB Bank & Trust, Alton Facility, on Monday December 23 from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm.

Books may also be purchased any time at CNB Bank & Trust’s Alton Facility, sponsor of the publication. Please contact CNB Bank & Trust for further information at 618-465-5656. CNB Bank & Trust – Member FDIC and Illinois’ Oldest Bank, Established in 1854.

