ALTON - The Stereotype High, a teen comedy production by Alton High School's drama group, was a recent hit.

Stereotype High is described in the following words:

"A teenage comedy in two acts we follow high school students that have been labeled with your typical stereotypes: the geek, the freak, the dumb jock, the druggie, the mean girl, the thespian, the slut. These stereotypical teens fight to reinvent themselves, despite the labels they have been given."

Kristi Doering, the director, said: "When I first read Stereotype High I immediately knew I wanted to do it this year. After teaching for 16 years, I have seen a good amount of students go through the AHS Theatre Program. Year after year, I see students come in as little freshmen and by the time they are seniors, they are practically my own kids. These kids have fought against the trials of high school, breaking the stereotypical labels given to them, finishing their senior year as wonderful people."

These are thoughts from the cast:

"Stereotype High is a real experience of high school that will bring anyone to look back on their own high school memories, and I for sure, will be holding my Stereotype Memories close to my heart." - Kristi Doering

Here are a few quotes from three of the leads:

"Jeanie is a stereotypical high school mean-girl: designer clothes, popularity, sarcasm. However, after reuniting with an old friend, she begins to realize her true calling." - Alicia Dyer (Jeanie)

"My character is the most popular dumb jock in school. All throughout Chuck's life people have spoken and made decisions for him. Finally, he can no longer contain himself, and his own personality comes out ... you'll have to come to the play to see how he ends up expressing himself in a unique way. - Ben Simansky (Chuck)

"Skye is a stereotypical 'bad girl', known for being fast and flirty. However, a life-changing event leads her to see herself in a different light." - Brooke Snyder (Skye)

