SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation, Illinois State Police, and local law enforcement agencies throughout the state are warning motorists about the frightful consequences of impaired driving. The message is simple this Halloween: Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over and Drive High Get a DUI.

“Driving impaired on Halloween is like running up the stairs to flee the monster in a horror movie – it’s never a good idea,” said Cynthia Watters, IDOT’s bureau chief of Safety Programs and Engineering. “If impairing substances will be part of your spooky season celebration, plan ahead for a sober ride home.”

Through Oct. 20, 1,029 people have died in crashes in Illinois, an increase of 84 from the same period a year ago, according to provisional IDOT data. In 2020, there were 254 traffic deaths in which alcohol was identified in at least one driver involved in the crash.

Article continues after sponsor message

“On Halloween, have lots of skele-fun, but remember, impaired driving is scary,” said ISP Director Brendan Kelly. “Don’t ghost your responsibilities: Designate a sober driver.”

With traffic fatalities on the rise, the stepped-up enforcement effort over Halloween aims to save lives by keeping impaired drivers off the roads.

If you plan to scare up a good time this Halloween, please consider these tips:

Designate a sober driver, call a cab, use a ride-sharing service, take mass transit or call a sober friend or family member to get home safely.

Use your community’s designated driver program, if available.

If you see an impaired driver on the road, pull over and dial 911 immediately.

If you see an impaired person about to drive, take their keys and help them get home safely.

Make sure everyone in your vehicle wears a seat belt and children are safely secured in an appropriate child safety seat.

The Halloween enforcement campaign is funded with federal highway safety funds administered by IDOT and supported by ISP and local law enforcement agencies throughout Illinois.

More like this: