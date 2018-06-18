Stephenson House to host turban tutorial on June 30
EDWARDSVILLE - The 1820 Col. Benjamin Stephenson House will hold a hands-on workshop on how to create Regency style turbans using scarfs. The workshop is at 2pm, Saturday, June 30 at the Stephenson House.
The event will teach how to tie a basic turban and three variations of the basic turban. In addition, a list of resources for scarfs and related equipment will be available. The workshop is $10.00 per person and reservations are recommended.
To register please call 618-692-1818. Participants are asked to bring a coated ponytail band, a scarf that is at least 17” wide and 75 inches long and a scarf that is at least 32” square. Scarves made mostly of cotton are best for these turbans.
The 1820 Col Benjamin Stephenson House is located at 409 South Buchanan St. in Edwardsville, IL.
