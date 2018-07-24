EDWARDSVILLE - The 1820 Col. Benjamin Stephenson House is hosting a trio of late summer movie nights. To continue the celebration of the Illinois Bicentennial, the Stephenson House is offering three free movie nights to the community. We want people to be able to experience the grandeur of the Stephenson House with seeing it up close and personal for this event.

The 3 movie nights will be held on Saturday evenings starting at 8:30. The first movie night will be on July 28th, and we will show Beauty and the Beast which was released in 2017. The next night is on August 18th and the movie will be A Dog’s Purpose. Our last movie night will be on August 25th with the movie Sing.

This event is free and open to the public. All movies will be held on the front lawn of the Stephenson House. Light refreshments will be given to movie viewers. The 1820 Col. Benjamin Stephenson House is located at 409 South Buchanan Street in Edwardsville, IL. Visit our website for more information about the Summer Move Night on the lawn. http://www.stephensonhouse.org/

