EDWARDSVILLE - Step into the darkness of the 1820 Col. Benjamin Stephenson House’s candlelit parlor on October 28 to ponder the works of Edgar Allen Poe. Anne Williams, a historic interpreter certified with the National Association of Interpreters will perform a selection of Poe’s famous poems and short stories as dramatic recitations. The recitations are framed in the context of the author's life, interspersed with excerpts from newspapers, letters, and observations by contemporaries.

Selections will include several (not all) of the following: The Black Cat, The Tell-Tale Heart, The Oval Portrait, The Cask of Amontillado, Morella, The Raven, Annabel Lee, The Bells, For Annie, A Dream Within A Dream, El Dorado, The Haunted Palace, The Fall of the House of Usher (abridged), or excerpt from The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.

With experience in first person interpretation, Anne Williams integrates her passion for history, literature, and drama to perform literature in the context of the author’s life. Anne has been a volunteer with the historic Daniel Boone Home near Defiance, Missouri since 1996. In 2007, she became a volunteer with the National Park Service at the Old Courthouse and the Grant Home in St. Louis. Recently, Anne worked with 25 historic sites and 1 museum to establish Historic Saint Louis which links all these sites together through a story board.

Anne performs the Poe program annually at the historic Lemp Mansion in St. Louis. Anne has performed at the Poe Visitor Center in Fordham (Bronx); the Poe Museum in Richmond (including at the wine reception hosted by Vincent Price's daughter, Victoria); the Free Library of Philadelphia; the Poe home in Philadelphia; the Lyndhurst Castle in Tarrytown; the Daniel Boone Home in Defiance, Missouri; the Chatillon-DeMenil Mansion; Faust Park; and various other Missouri venues.

New to Anne’s list of historic sites this year is the Benjamin Stephenson House. Our special Mourning Exhibit sets the mood for Anne’s selected readings in the parlor, which displays the 1822 funeral for Col. Stephenson. Seating is limited for this program and tickets must be purchased in advance. Three performances are available for this popular program on October 28: 4-5:30 pm, 6-7:30 pm, and 8-9:30 pm. Tickets are $16 and can be purchased online at www.stephensonhouse.com or by calling the historic site at 618-692-1818. The 1820 Col. Benjamin Stephenson House is located at 409 S. Buchanan, Edwardsville, Illinois. Please Note: This event is for persons 17 years or older.

