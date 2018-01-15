EDWARDSVILLE - The Friends of the Colonel Benjamin Stephenson will kick-off a year of celebration for the 200th Birthday of Illinois with their Annual Dinner and Auction to be held Saturday, February 17 in the Leclaire room of the Lewis and Clark Community College, Edwardsville Campus.

The Friends and volunteers at the 1820 Col. Benjamin Stephenson House celebrate Illinois’ Bicentennial with the knowledge that Col Stephenson and his contemporaries celebrated the news in 1818. There is a strong connection of the House to this year’s celebration. Col. Stephenson represented the Illinois Territory, arriving in Washington D. C. shortly after the British burned the Capitol in the War of 1812. Col. Stephenson was a delegate to the 1818 Illinois Constitutional Convention. In fact, his home is the only house still standing of all the delegates at the Convention. After Col. Stephenson was appointed the Receiver of Public Moneys by President Madison, his home became the “hub” of political, economic and social activity for Edwardsville and early Illinois.

This year’s festivities begin at 5:00 pm with registration and social time. Guests will be treated to a variety of items to bid on in the silent auction including gift certificates, merchandise and autographed items. Attendees will be able to play some birthday games with an Illinois twist. Attendees can view a selection of birthday cakes and other desserts from local bakeries and restaurants to be auctioned off after dinner. A cash bar is also available.

Dinner and opening remarks will begin at is at 6:00. Dinner is provided by the always delectable Bella Milano’s of Roasted Pork Loin with a Balsamic cream sauce, Chicken Milano, Milano House salad, Au Gratin Potatoes, Cavatelli with meat sauce, and carrots in maple glaze. Auctioned desserts and coffee will finish off the meal.

Article continues after sponsor message

After dinner, the fun continues with an oral auction conducted by Ahrens and Niemeier Auction Services. Items up for grab include Fox Club tickets at the Fox Theatre for the performance of “The Color Purple” donated by TheBank of Edwardsville, a Jane Austen Murder Mystery Dinner for ten to be held at the Stephenson House, a private tour and tasting for 10 at the Schlafly Brewery, a hand-crafted quilt donated by Jen Mercer, an in-home wine tasting for 12 donated by PRP Wine International, Park Hopper tickets donated by Walt Disney World, and “Farm House Rules” dinner party based on a menu donated by Nancy Fuller. The oral and silent auctions have a myriad of autographed books and other items from President Jimmy Carter, Stephen Schwartz, Carole King, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Stan Musial, Betty White, Ina Garten, Carol Burnett, Frankie Valli, Vice President Joe Biden, Joe Torre, Kurt Warner, Mercer Meyer, Neil Sedaka, Ryan Dempster of the Chicago Cubs, Paula, Jamie and Bobby Dean, Guy Fieri and ‘Property Brothers” Drew and Jonathan Scott. New items are arriving daily.

Entertainment for the evening include performances by the Jazz Band, AcaFellaz and Bel Canto of the Edwardsville High School. Present and former board members of the friends will be recognized.

Cassens Transport is the title sponsor for the event; Stephen L. and Julia Y. Hansen, George Alarm Company, 1818 Chophouse, Anderson Hospital, Reed, Armstrong, Mudge and Morrissey, Goldenberg Heller & Antognoli, P.C. are event sponsors. The Friends are grateful for their generous support.

Tickets are only $40 per person or $400.00 for a table of ten. Contact the Friends of the Benjamin Stephenson House at 618-692-1818,stephensonhouse@sbcglobal.net or stepehnsonhouse.org.

More like this: