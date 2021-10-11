Stephen Zeller, Martha Lewis Win Top Raffle Prizes: St. Mary's Oktoberfest Is Hit Once Again
ALTON - The St. Mary's Oktoberfest closed on Saturday and Sunday with large crowds and participation. The big highlight was the raffle and several claimed prizes.
These are the Oktoberfest raffle prize winners:
1st Prize - Stephen Zeller ($10,000)
2nd Prize - Martha Lewis ($5,000)
3rd Prize - Catherine Williams ($3,000)
4th Prize - Jan Molloy ($1,000)
5th Prize - Sam Stemm ($1,000)
6th Prize - Ronnie & Roselyn Hannigan ($500)
7th Prize - Kathy Vest ($500)
8th Prize - Paul Ventimiglia ($500)
9th Prize - Pat & Karen Heitzig ($500)
10th Prize - Gloria Bishop ($500)