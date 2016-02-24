EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville’s boys slipped by a pesky O’Fallon squad on Friday night, winning 54-52 at Edwardsville High School.

Center A.J. Epenesa was out of action on Tuesday because of the flu and the Tigers missed his imposing presence under the basket. Edwardsville head coach Mike Waldo said O'Fallon had several three-point baskets that made it difficult to defend.

Oliver Stephen poured in 19 points to pace the Tigers, while teammate Chrys Colley added 14 points. Colley continues to increase his offensive output each game.

Waldo said he thought his team did a lot of things right in the game.

Article continues after sponsor message

“O’Fallon had a really good shooting night,” he said. “We made a lot of good plays offensively and defensively. Mark Smith had a great game as lead guard. He made a lot of plays that gave us an opportunity to score. Chrys Colley had a great game offensively and defensively. Chrys is a really good player. He makes a lot of good plays on offense and defense and passes the ball well.”

Mark Smith contributed nine points for the Tigers, Caleb Strohmeier had eight points and Sammy Green four points.

The Tigers are 22-4 overall and 13-0 in the Southwestern Conference with the triumph.

Edwardsville led 16-9 after the first quarter, then had a 27-23 lead at the halftime. Edwardsville led 40-34 at the end of three. O’Fallon outscored Edwardsville 18-14 in the fourth quarter for the final tally.

Edwardsville hosts Belleville East for Senior Night at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, then begins regional play next week.

Madelaine Gerard also contributed to this story.

More like this: