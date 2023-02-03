Couples names: Stephen & Breann Warnick

City: Rosewood heights

Date met or started dating: November 22, 2013

Date married: November 13, 2020

What makes your relationship special? The way we understand each other and the bond we share. We always support each other!

Share a memory you have made together: We met in high school and have had so many memories sense then like traveling across the United States to Stephen starting his own land management business (where the support part comes into play) but the best is our beautiful daughter that was born in October of 2020. She is truly a blessing in our lives and starting more crazy memories!