EDWARDSVILLE - Walton Telken Foster LLC is pleased to announce that Stephanie Lyons has joined the firm in their Edwardsville office.

Stephanie has extensive litigation experience that encompasses mass tort, product liability and pharmaceutical litigation. She has represented clients across the country who have been harmed by corporations’ dangerous and defective products. Walton Telken Foster’s client-focused approach will allow her to continue to build meaningful client-attorney relationships while advocating for those injured by corporate greed and reckless conduct.

“Stephanie is an extremely energetic and talented attorney. With her passion, experience and skill set, she is an extraordinary addition to Walton Telken Foster. Over the last many years, our firm has litigated multiple mass tort, product liability and pharmaceutical cases throughout our region. With the addition of Stephanie and her team, Walton Telken Foster will now be able to provide the same compassionate and aggressive representation on nationwide basis” said partner Troy Walton.

Article continues after sponsor message

Stephanie’s focus at Walton Telken Foster will be pharmaceutical and medical device litigation. Stephanie and the firm are currently representing individuals that have been injured by their use of blood thinners Pradaxa or Xarelto. Additionally, they are pursuing claims for women that have suffered numerous types of injuries related to their Essure implant. If you or a loved one have been injured by a dangerous drug or medical device, please call Stephanie for a free consultation regarding your legal options at 618.307.9880 or toll free 844.836.3535.

Stephanie is a graduate of St. Louis University Law School (J.D. 2004) and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (B.S. 2000)

Prior to joining Walton Telken Foster, Stephanie worked at Simmons Firm (n/k/a Simmons Hanley Conroy) representing plaintiffs in both asbestos and pharmaceutical litigation.

The law firm of Walton Telken Foster, LLC have successfully recovered millions of dollars on behalf of injured clients and their families. They handle serious personal injury and wrongful death actions involving motor vehicle and trucking accidents, defective products, medical malpractice, premises liability and workers’ compensation. The firm also handles complex civil litigation, including mass torts and class actions. Walton Telken Foster is headquartered in Edwardsville, IL and regularly handles cases throughout Illinois and Missouri.

More like this: