Stephan Sisters Shine in Marquette's 7-0 Regional Championship Triumph Over Litchfield
HILLSBORO - Marquette Catholic's girls soccer team blanked Litchfield 7-0 on Tuesday night, May 14, 2024, to capture the Explorers' sixth consecutive IHSA Class 1A Regional crown.
The championship win marks Marquette's girls 15th regional championship. Marquette improved its overall mark to 15-7-1 on the season with the regional title win.
This was a summary of Marquette Catholic's scoring against Litchfield:
Izzi Hough from Alex Stephan
Jamie Jarzenbeck from Izzi Hough
Maya Stephan from Alex Stephan
Chloe Roberts from Grace Fischer
Alex Stephan - unassisted
Jamie Jarzenbeck from Izzi Hough
Maya Stephan from Ava Hernandez
The Explorers will play Friday in the sectional semifinals against the winner of Quincy Notre Dame and Auburn who play on Wednesday. Action in the Riverton Sectional begins at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 17, 2024, at Riverton Middle School. The Explorers face the winner of the QND Regional game.
