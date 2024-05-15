HILLSBORO - Marquette Catholic's girls soccer team blanked Litchfield 7-0 on Tuesday night, May 14, 2024, to capture the Explorers' sixth consecutive IHSA Class 1A Regional crown.

The championship win marks Marquette's girls 15th regional championship. Marquette improved its overall mark to 15-7-1 on the season with the regional title win.

This was a summary of Marquette Catholic's scoring against Litchfield:

Izzi Hough from Alex Stephan

Jamie Jarzenbeck from Izzi Hough

Maya Stephan from Alex Stephan

Chloe Roberts from Grace Fischer

Alex Stephan - unassisted

Jamie Jarzenbeck from Izzi Hough

Maya Stephan from Ava Hernandez

The Explorers will play Friday in the sectional semifinals against the winner of Quincy Notre Dame and Auburn who play on Wednesday. Action in the Riverton Sectional begins at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 17, 2024, at Riverton Middle School. The Explorers face the winner of the QND Regional game.

