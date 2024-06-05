ALTON - Joe Stephan collected three hits in the first game, while both Drake Champlin and Kadin Carlisle had two hits and a RBI as the Alton Post 126 under-16 red junior team won a doubleheader over the under-15 navy team 12-5 and 8-1 Tuesday night at Lloyd Hopkins Field in Gordon Moore Park.

It's the second year in a row the Post 126 junior teams have played each other, with the junior Legionnaires winning twice last year as well.

In the opener, both teams scored three runs each in the first inning, with the junior Legionnaires scoring twice in both the third and fourth innings, and the young Legionnaires scoring once in the bottom of the innings to go ahead 7-5. The junior Legionnaires then scored once in the sixth and four times in the seventh to take the 12-5 win.

Stephan had three hits and two RBIs for the junior Legionnaires, while Dane Godar had two hits and a RBI, both Alex Pilger and Gavin Ipanis had two hits each, Cooper Harris came up with a hit and two RBIs, both Reid Murray, Drake Champlin, and Dagan Cordes had a hit and RBI, and Logan Hickman drove in two runs.

Stephan started on the mound, and only went 0.2 innings, allowing three unearned runs without a hit, walking four and striking out two. Godar came on and went 6.1 innings, giving up two runs on six hits, walking one and fanning eight.

Alex Spangler had two hits and a RBI for the young Legionnaires, while Logan Bromaghim had a hit and two RBIs, Tate Powell had a hit and RBI, Donavon Ducey and Miles Brueckner each had a hit, and Deacon Alm had a RBI.

Ian Lamb started on the mound for the young Legionnaires, and went two innings, allowing three runs, two earned, on four hits, fanning one, while Hayden Schepers also pitched two innings, giving up four runs, three earned, on five hits, walking two and striking out two. Alm threw in the final three innings, conceding five runs, one earned, on four hits while walking two.

In the nightcap, the junior Legionnaires went out on top early, scoring five times in the first, and getting single runs in the second and third to break out on top 7-0. The young Legionnaires got a single run in the top of the fourth, which was countered in the sixth by the junior Legionnaires to take their 8-1 win.

Stephan, Carlisle, and Champlin each had two hits and a RBI each for the juniors, while Hickman had a hit and RBI, and both Blake Rensing and Murray came up with a hit each

Cordes went 3.2 innings on the mound for the junior Legionnaires, allowing an unearned run on two hits, walking two and striking out six. Pilger threw the final 3.1 innings, giving up only a hit, while walking one and fanning six.

Riley Cox had a hit and RBI for the young Legionnaires, while both Lamb and Ducey had the other hits. Logan Sherman was the starting pitcher, and went one inning, giving up five runs, three earned, on four hits, walking three and striking out one. Chase Collman pitched for two innings, conceding two runs on three hits, walking one and fanning two, while Brueckner pitched in the final three innings, allowing an unearned run on two hits, walking two.

Highland Jumps To Early Lead, Takes 9-5 Win Over Junior Legionnaires, Stephan Goes Three-For-Four For Alton

ALTON - Highland Post 439 jumped out to a 6-0 lead after three innings, then held off a rally by Alton Post 126 as Highland's junior team defeated the under-16 red junior team 9-5 in a District 22 game played Monday at Lloyd Hopkins Field in Gordon Moore Park.

The junior Legionnaires had come off a successful weekend at a tournament in Danville, winning three of four, and were making their 2024 home debut.

Highland went off to the lead in the opening three innings, scoring once in the first, twice in the second, and three times in the third to take their 6-0 lead, extending in to 9-0 with three more runs in the fifth. Alton countered with three runs in the home half of the fifth, then two more in the sixth, but could come no closer.

Joe Stephan led the junior Legionnaires with three hits, while Kadin Carlisle had two hits and three RBIs, Brady Jones had two hits and a RBI, both Reid Murray and Reese Bohlen had a hit each, and Dagan Cordes drove in a run. Logan Hickman started on the mound and went 2.2 innings, giving up six runs, four earned, on five hits, walking three and striking out two, while Jones went the final 4.1 innings, giving up three runs on four hits, walking one and fanning three.

The junior Legionnaires next play at home against the under-15 navy team in a doubleheader Tuesday, with the first game starting at 6 p.m., then plays in the 11th annual Baseball BATtles Cancer tournament in Ballwin, Mo., starting Wednesday against Eureka, Mo. at 8 p.m., then plays on Friday against Jackson, Mo. at 1 p.m., then meets Chesterfield, MO. Saturday at 8 a.m., then goes into the knockout stage of the tournament on Sunday.

The young Legionnaires travel to Jerseyville to play their junior team Wednesday at Jersey Community Middle School at 5:30 p.m, then play this weekend in the Mike Bedard tournament in Aviston and Breese June 7-9, with opponents to be announced.

