ALTON - Don’t get caught in a pickle when baseball is on All-Star break. Instead, spend your afternoons experiencing the diverse tastes of local All-Star Restaurants this summer during the Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau’s 2017 All-Star Restaurant Week starting Friday, July 7 through Sunday, July 16.

A whopping 21 restaurants in Alton, Grafton, Bethalto and Godfrey are up to bat for the 2017 All-Star Restaurant Week. These local restaurants are going to hit it out of the park with their signature cuisine which includes secret-recipe fried chicken, pepperloin steaks, seafood, barbecue, pizza, pork steaks and much more. During restaurant week diners can expect fixed price meals with $10 lunch specials and $25 or 2 for $25 dinner specials. No passes to buy or cards to punch, just bring your appetite to participating restaurants. Menus and details on the event can be found at www.AltonRestaurantWeek.com.

Stepping up to the plate this All-Star Restaurant Week is newcomer Alton Sports Tap in Alton. Returning favorites also in the Restaurant Week lineup of participants include 4204 Main Street, Bluff City Grill, Carver’s Southern Style BBQ, Castelli’s at 255, Chez Marilyn, Fin Inn, Great Rivers Tap and Grill, Gentelin’s on Broadway, Grafton Oyster Bar, Grafton Winery and Brewhaus, High Flyers Grille, Johnson’s Corner, Journey at the Argosy Casino Alton, Morrison’s Irish Pub, My Just Desserts, Old Bakery Beer, Olga’s Kitchen, Roper’s Regal Beagle, State Street Market and Tony’s Restaurant.

“So many of our regional restaurants offer dining delights and this 10 day event is a great opportunity to celebrate the tastes of the region,” said Brett Stawar, President and CEO of the Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau. “With great deals and great menus you’re sure to hit a home run with every dish.”

The Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau will be offering a free souvenir Alton Restaurant Week glass for anyone who stops by the Alton Visitor Center with a receipt from one of the participating restaurants while supplies last. Art for the summer glass was created by Alton artist Greg Leavey. It features a cartoon version of Lewis & Clark playing baseball. Each summer, the All-Star Restaurant Week glass features a baseball theme. This year’s glass, marks the launch of cartoon-style glasses featuring legendary figures throughout the Meeting of the Great Rivers. Donnewald Distributing Co., is the sponsor of the All-Star Restaurant Week glass.

Sponsors for All-Star Restaurant Week include: Donnewald Distributing Co., Liberty Bank, OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Care and Argosy Casino Alton.

For more information or to view menus offered by the participating restaurants, go to www.AltonRestaurantWeek.com or call the Alton Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau at 1-800-258-6645.

