EDWARDSVILLE - Aspiring scientists, inventors, medical professionals and more filled Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Morris University Center during the regional Science and Engineering Research Challenge (SERC) hosted by the SIUE Center for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Research, Education and Outreach on Saturday, March 23.

The 35th annual competition featured the finest STEM-focused student projects from a 10-county area. Approximately 150 participants, grades 5-12, presented their findings on topics related to aerospace, biochemistry, botany, chemistry, electronics, materials science, physics, zoology and more.

Edwardsville High School senior Amari Brooks used carbon dioxide collection to determine which antifungal agent eliminates the most yeast. The aspiring doctor appreciated the experience and exposure that SERC provided.

“I just love the mechanisms that control life,” Brooks said. “It’s interesting to understand how the body works, how organisms interact and how lives can be helped through science. I head to college next year, so this opportunity gave me a feel for what research is like.”

“Students’ exhibits are the heart of this competition, and the support and encouragement they receive from family, educators and friends is wonderful,” said SERC Director Colin Wilson, instructor and outreach specialist in the SIUE STEM Center. “This event promotes independent critical thinking and the opportunity to learn through the scientific process. It also builds relationships between the University and local educators. SIUE is proud to support these students who may go on to study in STEM fields and become future industry professionals.”

Seventh grade student Nyah Ramirez from Good Shepard Lutheran School in Collinsville took to the kitchen for her research project: Cake Tastrophe.

“I researched whether sifting flour would make a cake bigger or fluffier, and it did by about an inch!” Ramirez said. “This was a challenging experience that involved a lot of baking and eating. I’ve always enjoyed science. Being here makes me feel capable, and like I have a chance of succeeding in a science field.”

Logan Tallon, a fifth-grade student at Albert Cassens Elementary in Edwardsville questioned: How Dirty is Your Phone? Which Method is Best to Clean Your Phone?

“I measured bacterial growth by swabbing phones and the kitchen sink,” Tallon explained. “I found that using a shirt tail to clean your phone may make it even dirtier. It’s not a sanitary cleaning tool. Phone soap didn’t neutralize all bacteria, but it was very close.”

Volunteer judges met with participants to learn about their projects and inspire their STEM interest.

“Our most important goal is not to judge the students, but rather to foster their excitement for STEM,” said volunteer judge Mingshao Zhang, PhD, assistant professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering. “We want to know why they picked their subject, how they conducted their research and empower them to continue to explore STEM possibilities.”

“Any opportunity to get involved in a science-related activity, especially one involving kids, is great,” added volunteer judge Marisa Blickhan, a junior studying medical science in the SIUE Department of Biological Sciences. “These are the next doctors and professors. It’s exciting to be here with them today.”

During the SERC, visitors and participants also had an opportunity to tour SIUE’s Science West building, thanks to the Departments of Chemistry and Biological Sciences.

Twenty-four winners from the SIUE regional are advancing to the state competition. A full listing of this year’s state representatives will be posted at SIUESTEMCenter.org.

Twenty-four winners from the SIUE regional are advancing to the state competition. A full listing of this year's state representatives will be posted at SIUESTEMCenter.org.

