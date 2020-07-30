EDWARDSVILLE - Stefina Rugel, a Stillwater Senior Living resident, recently turned 103.

Because of COVID-19, it was difficult to throw an elaborate party, but Stillwater Senior Living constructed a large birthday display for her outside the senior living home and posted the below photograph on Facebook:

“We couldn’t have parties because of COVID-19 and social distancing but everybody sang happy birthday to her and she received a present as well as cake,” Stillwater Senior Living said. “Obviously she wanted to do something big if we could.”

Stefina is a long-time Edwardsville resident. She is 4-foot-9 and still full of life, Stillwater staff said.

She was described by the staff as “extraordinary and awesome.”

When asked the question of how she made it to 103, this is what Stefina said:

“I used to walk every day a couple of miles until about age 100,” she said. “I also always tried to be kind and approach life with a sense of humor.”

Stefina still enjoys walking around and has remained cognitively as sharp as a tack, staff said. She was married to her husband, Rudolph for 63 years before his death.

Stefina's happiest lifetime memory occurred when she was a child: “It was when my dad was walking home on the railroad tracks waving a check during the Great Depression,” she said. Her first job was at Cadillac Motors in Detroit, Mich.

Stefina was born in Kansas to parents who immigrated from Slovenia on June 29, 1917. Her husband was very attractive she said, with wavy hair. Sophia has one son in California, Ronald Rugel.

The 103-year-old said she would wish to be remembered as being "a good friend and funny; someone who remained as positive as possible."

