Steak ‘n Shake is excited to announce the return of two winter favorites, the Red Velvet Shake and the Oreo Red Velvet Shake.

A classic handmade milkshake, The Red Velvet Shake is blended with rich, red velvet cake and decadent creamy frosting, topped with a crown of whipped cream and cherry.

The Oreo Red Velvet Shake puts a twist on a long-time favorite, featuring a handmade milkshake with those same luxurious red velvet flavors, blended with pieces of Oreo cookies and finished with whipped cream, Oreo crumbles, and a cherry.

Join Steak ‘n Shake as they roll out the red carpet once again this Winter season. Available for a limited time only.

