ALTON/EDWARDSVILLE - The spookiest night of the year may look very different this year, but families can still trick or treat safely at Steak ‘n Shake. This Halloween, all children under the age of 12 in costume, are eligible to receive a free kid’s shake of their choice.

Indulge in classic flavors like Vanilla, Chocolate, and Strawberry or specialty flavors like Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, M&M, and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup. Steak 'n Shake has Alton and Edwardsville locations in the area.

Additionally, so everyone has the option of their favorite candy on Halloween, Steak ‘n Shake is bringing back the Snickers Shake. A devilishly delicious frozen treat, featuring Steak ‘n Shake’s classic Vanilla Shake, blended with real mini Snickers, and topped with whipped cream.

Stop by any local Steak ‘n Shake on October 31 and get into the Halloween spirit with a sweet treat, just for kids.

