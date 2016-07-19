Email service provides construction updates for your area, topics of interest

SPRINGFIELD – With construction season in full swing this summer, the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) encourages you to sign up for the “IDOT in Motion” email subscription service to stay informed about projects in your area.

“We are constantly striving to better connect with you, our customers, to tell you about the work we are doing to improve Illinois,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Randy Blankenhorn. “IDOT in Motion is a great way to keep up to date on projects happening in your community. It’s easy, it’s convenient and there is no charge to subscribe and receive regular updates through email.”

You can click here to subscribe to IDOT in Motion. Once you are on the IDOT in Motion page, select the email list for the IDOT highway district nearest you to receive the latest on upcoming and ongoing projects in your area.

In addition to construction alerts, you can receive updates on other IDOT programs and initiatives, including information on motorcycle safety, passenger rail and more. Approximately 8,000 people currently subscribe to IDOT in Motion.

