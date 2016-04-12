Stay ahead with Sylvan Summer Camps
April 12, 2016 3:29 PM
EDWARDSVILLE - Give your child a boost of confidence and a kick-start to a successful school year with Sylvan’s summer camps.
Our fun summer camps include:
- personal attention within a collaborative environment.
- engaging learning activities and games make learning fun.
- convenient options to fit your summer schedule.
CLICK HERE FOR A SCHEDULE OF SPRING & SUMMER CLASSES AT SYLVAN LEARNING CENTER
