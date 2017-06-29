EDWARDSVILLE – Alton Post 126's Ryan Best has played a key role in the success enjoyed by the junior baseball team this summer.

Best led off with a triple and scored in the junior Legionnaires' 5-0 Wednesday evening win over Valmeyer's juniors that clinched the Illinois District 22 championship at SIU-Edwardsville's Roy Lee Field; Post 126 is 7-1 in the league and 20-7 overall going into a pair of Independence Day weekend tournaments.

“We've been working on trying to hit with runners in scoring position,” Best said. “It's a lot of fun (playing Legion baseball); I like it. It's every day, it's a grind but it's a lot of fun.”

Best, a rising junior at Staunton, has enjoyed playing for the post this summer.

“It's a lot of fun, Best said. “These are really cool guys; I like them a lot.”

Legion baseball can be different from the high school season, but Best has used it as a learning experience and a chance to improve on his skills.

“We've got good coaches here,” Best said. “I've played infield and pitched (for Staunton), the same thing I'm doing here. I've learned fundamentals, ground balls and all that stuff,” things he can take to the Bulldogs next spring.

Post 126 will be in tournaments in Greenville and Belleville this weekend, splitting the squad for both tournaments; the younger players will play in Greenville while the older players will be in the Firecracker Classic in Belleville/Fairview Heights.

