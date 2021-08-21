STAUNTON - The Staunton School District has announced Friday it will be closed for in-person instruction through August 29, 2021, because of a COVID-19 outbreak. The district said since August 11, 2021, 19 students tested positive for COVID-19 and 110 students were quarantined across the district.

Nancy Werden, the interim superintendent, said based on current information, students not under a quarantine order may return to school for in person instruction on Monday, August 30, 2021.

"Effective immediately, all district extracurricular activities are canceled through Sunday, August 29," Werden said. "All coaches or sponsors will communicate with students about plans going forward."

Staunton/Mount Olive was slated to play at Southwestern in its high school football opener at 7 p.m. on Aug. 27.

Any Staunton student who attends Mt. Olive or Gillespie classrooms will be expected to attend school, as those districts are open for in-person instruction.

"The School District has been in direct contact with the Macoupin County Public Health Department as well as the Illinois Department of Public Health regarding our recent increase in positive cases," Werden said. "Due to the increase, the school district has been advised to implement an adaptive pause for in-person instruction. An adaptive pause for in-person instruction will allow the school custodial staff time to thoroughly sanitize with the goal to help slow any further spread of COVID. The adaptive pause means that all students will be full remote learning while the building is closed."

Werden said the School District encourages all community members to maintain safe social distances, wear masks in public when social distancing cannot be maintained, and wash their hands so that we may all help our students return to school safely.

"All students will follow the Full Remote Learning schedule listed below starting Monday, August 23," Werden said. "All District teachers will utilize Schoology and/or have packets available for pick up on Monday, August 23rd. Friday, August 20th is a Remote Planning Day for staff to prepare materials for next week and students do not need to log in to Schoology."

"Thank you for your continued support and understanding."

Click this link to access Schoology: https://staunton.schoology.com/