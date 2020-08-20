STAUNTON - A Staunton student has tested positive for COVID-19. While this student has been in contact with other district employees and students during instruction, the student’s parents notified the district once becoming symptomatic. As of now, Pre-K through 12th grade and SMASE students will be Full Remote learning through Friday, August 28. On Monday, August 31, all In-Person learning students will return to school.

The Staunton School District has been in direct contact with the Macoupin County Health Department as well as the Regional Office of Education to inform them of this positive test. The Macoupin County Health Department has stated our students are at low risk of transmission due to school mitigation strategies and procedures.

"It is important that you continue to monitor your child’s health and be aware of any COVID-19 symptoms that may appear in the future," the school district said.

The Macoupin County Health Department will be in contact with all students and staff who were in close contact with the student who tested positive.

"The School District encourages all community members to maintain safe social distances, wear masks in public when social distancing cannot be maintained and wash your hands so that we may all help our students return to school safely on Monday, August 31.

All students will begin to follow the Full Remote Learning schedule linked in this communication on Friday, August 21st using Schoology.

Staunton CUSD No. 6 will be providing breakfast and lunch each school day from Friday, August 20, to Friday, August 28, 2020. PreK-12 Breakfast will be available from 7:15-7:45 AM and Lunch will be available from 12:30-1:00 PM in the Bus Lane between the High School and Jr. High.

Breakfast Prices: Paid-$1.75, Reduced-$0.30, and Free - $0.00

Lunch Prices: Paid-$2.86, Reduced-$0.40, and Free-$0.00

Effective immediately, all-district extracurricular activities are canceled through Friday, August 28. Activities will resume on Monday, August 31. All coaches or sponsors will communicate with students about plans going forward.

