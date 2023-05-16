STAUNTON - Sara Angel, RN of Community Hospital of Staunton (CHS) was recently honored with The DAISY Award® For Extraordinary Nurses. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation's programs to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day.

Sara, a registered nurse on the Med/Surg Unit at CHS was nominated by an appreciative husband whose wife with special needs was cared for with great compassion by Sara. His anonymous submission read:

Sara was my wife’s admitting nurse. She was new to the hospital but had a lot of experience. She admitted my wife and was so very kind to her. My wife had stopped eating and had been told from a previous hospital stay she had dementia. Sara was so very kind to her. She got her cleaned up and talked to my wife like she was a person and not just a patient. My wife was a RN. When Sara found out and started talking to her; my wife lit up. She hadn’t talked nursing in so long with someone that wanted to hear about her. Sara took the time to listen, cleaned my wife up and even got her to eat. She didn’t have to stay and talk but she took her time. I appreciated that she made my wife feel comfortable. She also got her to eat and drink. Something this husband of over 50 years was unable to do.

The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation is based in Glen Ellen, CA, and was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.

