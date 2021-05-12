PIASA - East Alton-Wood River's Jayden Ulrich and Hannah Sechrest bot won twice in the field in the girls meet, while the boys team had two double winners as Staunton won in the boys meet and the Oilers the girls meet in a five-way meet Tuesday at Southwestern.

The Bulldogs won the boys meet with 162 points, with EAWR coming in second at 143 points, the Piasa Birds were third at 85. Greenfield Northwestern came in fourth at 60 points and White Hall North Greene was fifth with 25 points.

On the girls side, the Oilers won the meet with 115 points, with the Tigers second at 102, the Birds third with 71, the Bulldogs were fourth at 60 and the Spartans were fifth with 30 points.

Ulrich won the shot put with a throw of 49 feet, nine inches, and the discus throw with a toss of 147 feet, nine inches. Sechrest won the long jump, going 14 feet, three inches, and followed that up with a high jump win, going over a five feet, one inch. The Oilers also won the 4x100 meter relay with a time of 57.1 seconds and the 4x400 meter relay, coming in at 5:17.5. Other individual winners were Brown in the 100 meters at 13.8 seconds and the 200 meters at 29.1 seconds and Douglas in the 400 meters at 1:07.1.

Staunton had wins in the 800 meters, as Jarden finished at 2:54.3, also winning the 1,600 meters at 6:39.9 and the 4x200 meter relay team won with a time of 2:12.2.

Southwestern's winners were Lowis in the pole vault, going over at 8 feet, six inches and the triple jump, as Bachman went 28 feet, five inches. Northwestern's Pohlman won both the hurdles races, taking the 100 meter hurdles at 17.9 seconds and the 300 meter hurdles at 54.9 seconds.

In the boys meet, Evan Merritt was a double winner, taking the shot put with a toss of 39 feet, four-and-a-half inches, along with the discus throw, getting a throw of 139 feet, nine inches to win. Loeffelman was also a double winner, taking the 800 meters with a time of 2:18.9 and the 1,600 meters, winning the race at 5:25.2. Seth Slayden won the triple jump, going 36 feet, two inches, Greer took the 400 meters at 57.3 seconds and the 4x400 meter relay team won with a time of 4:01.6.

Staunton's winners were Futrell in the high jump, going over at five feet, six inches, the 4x800 meter relay team at 11:36.5, the 4x100 meter relay team at 47.2 seconds, Dufrain taking both hurdles races, winning the 110 meters at 18.8 seconds and the 300 meter hurdles at 46.0 seconds and Haenel in the 200 meters at 23.2 seconds.

Southwestern's winners were Collin Robinson in the pole vault going over at seven feet, six inches and Beuttel in the 3,200 meters, coming in at 12;24.3. Northwestern's only winner was Walker in the long jump, going 19 feet, two inches.

