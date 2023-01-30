ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County Police reported that on Saturday, January 28, 2023, suspect Julian Jones turned himself in at the St. Louis County Justice and was taken into custody without incident.

On Friday, January 20, 2023, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued “At Large” charges on suspect Julian Jones Sr., 48 years of age, of the 2400 block of Princess Drive in St. Louis, Missouri 63136, for Statutory Rape Second Degree. A photo of Jones is attached.

The probable cause statement reads: The defendant is forty-eight years old. The victim was under the age of seventeen when she and the defendant engaged in relations. The victim got pregnant as a result and had a child. Police obtained a search warrant for DNA from the victim and Defendant. Paternity testing indicates that Defendant is the father of the child.

St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives are leading this investigation.

Please note, charges are merely an accusation and defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

