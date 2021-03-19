ALTON — Main Street United Methodist Church(UMC) will be hosting

a Stations of the Cross self-guided walk open to the community on Friday, April 2, 2021 from 3:00-7:00 pm at Haskel Park just off Henry Street in Alton.

The walk is in observation of Good Friday, the day in which Jesus' crucifixion is observed according to the Christian liturgical calendar. Main Street UMC is inviting the community to join in observing this holy day on the calendar. The Stations of the Cross is a series of images depicting the events leading up to Jesus' crucifixion. Viewers are invited to join for a self-guided walk where images can be viewed with scripture readings and meditations. The 12 images being displayed are created by Austin, TX based artist Scott Erickson, aka "Scott the Painter". Since this is a self-guided event, you are invited anytime during the hours of 3:00-7:00pm. The church will have a printed map of readings/prayers/reflections to read at each station. You can also bring your smart device and earphones and listen to the audio tour. The images and readings will be made available later on Main Street UMC’s Facebook page for those who are not able to attend.

Though the event is outdoors, the wearing of masks and keeping safe social distances are still being encouraged. If weather does not permit for outdoor display, the event will be moved to Main Street UMC’s Wadlow Hall.

