State's Attorney Tom Gibbons speaking on Identity Theft Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. State's Attorney Tom Gibbons is speaking on Identity Theft to members of the Glen Carbon Kiwanis Club at their monthly meeting from 6:15 to 6:45 tonight.

He will offer tips and advice how they can protect themselves and what they should do if they believe they have been a victim. He will talk about scams and identity theft protection. More information on the Glen Carbon Kiwanis Club may be found at http://gckiwanis.wix.com/glen-carbon-kiwanis. Additionally, more identity theft prevention tips can be found on the State's Attorney's Office website at http://www.co.madison.il.us/departments/state_s_attorney/identity_theft.php.