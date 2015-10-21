State's Attorney Tom Gibbons speaking on Identity Theft
State's Attorney Tom Gibbons is speaking on Identity Theft to members of the Glen Carbon Kiwanis Club at their monthly meeting from 6:15 to 6:45 tonight.
He will offer tips and advice how they can protect themselves and what they should do if they believe they have been a victim. He will talk about scams and identity theft protection.
More information on the Glen Carbon Kiwanis Club may be found at http://gckiwanis.wix.com/glen-carbon-kiwanis. Additionally, more identity theft prevention tips can be found on the State's Attorney's Office website at http://www.co.madison.il.us/departments/state_s_attorney/identity_theft.php.
