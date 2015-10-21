Tom GibbonsState's Attorney Tom Gibbons is speaking on Identity Theft to members of the Glen Carbon Kiwanis Club at their monthly meeting from 6:15 to 6:45 tonight.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

He will offer tips and advice how they can protect themselves and what they should do if they believe they have been a victim. He will talk about scams and identity theft protection.

More information on the Glen Carbon Kiwanis Club may be found at http://gckiwanis.wix.com/glen-carbon-kiwanis. Additionally, more identity theft prevention tips can be found on the State's Attorney's Office website at http://www.co.madison.il.us/departments/state_s_attorney/identity_theft.php.

 

More like this:

Nov 24, 2023 - The Village of Glen Carbon Celebrates Holidays With Second Annual Glenfestival of Trees Event at Museum  

Jan 9, 2024 - The Village of Glen Carbon Implements New Mass Notification System For Residents in the Community

Dec 15, 2023 - Glen Carbon Police Report Robbery At Best Buy, Four In Custody

Dec 15, 2023 - Glen Carbon Passes Exemption From Paid Leave Act

Jan 9, 2024 - Glen Carbon Approves One Short-Term Rental, Votes Down Another

 