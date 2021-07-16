EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced Friday afternoon that Kevin Campbell has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for the October 2018 murder of Tyrone Williams. Campbell is required to serve 100 percent of his sentence.

In April, a Madison County jury found Campbell guilty of first-degree murder.

“The murder of Tyrone Williams was a senseless act of violence that devastated his family, friends, and the whole community,” Haine said. “I’m pleased to see the defendant receive this strong sentence. Madison County residents demand safe neighborhoods and communities, and this case shows that these kinds of crimes will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Article continues after sponsor message

On October 6, 2018, the Venice Police Department responded to a call regarding a shooting outside of Williams Autobody in Venice. Upon arriving at the scene, police found Tyrone Williams had been shot seven times, and died from these injuries. Campbell fled the scene, but was identified by the police and taken into custody.

Haine thanked Assistant State’ Attorney’s Lauren Maricle and Katie Warren for their efforts in bringing the case together. He also thanked members of the Venice Police Department, Illinois State Police, and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance with the case.

Campbell’s sentence was handed down by Madison County Circuit Judge Neil Schroeder.

More like this: